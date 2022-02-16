Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 208,232 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 472,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,905,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.