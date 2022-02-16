Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 225,050 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of PagerDuty worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 14.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 55.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 61,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 24.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $66,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,357 shares of company stock worth $7,701,610. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.04.

Shares of PD stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

