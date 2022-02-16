Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 341,719 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341,719 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 13.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $7,397,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,238,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 398.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.48.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

