Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 86,908 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 86,908 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.