Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $4.14 Million Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 108,897 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 335.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,984,000 after purchasing an additional 711,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,724,000 after purchasing an additional 386,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.