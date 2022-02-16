Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avis Budget Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.93. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

