Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,436 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after buying an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 95,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Resource Planning Group increased its position in Bank of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 757,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,691,895. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $391.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

