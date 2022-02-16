Bank of America Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $75.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price lowered by analysts at Bank of America from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 114,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 921.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $88,816,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 485,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $37,655,022.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,988,668 shares of company stock worth $573,649,972 over the last ninety days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

