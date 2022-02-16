Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 197,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,386. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $41.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.82%.
Several research analysts have issued reports on NTB shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.
