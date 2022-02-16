Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $20.13. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 1,178 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

