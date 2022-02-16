Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. Banner reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

BANR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.76. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

