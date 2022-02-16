Bao Finance One Day Trading Volume Tops $192,350.00 (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 14% against the dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $192,350.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00044519 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.82 or 0.07017777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,525.31 or 0.99663681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

