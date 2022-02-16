Barclays Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €14.20 Price Target

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €14.20 ($16.14) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.34) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.13 ($13.78).

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.30).

