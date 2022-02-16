Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Trading Down 5.9%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 289,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 267,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basanite (BASA)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.