Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Trading Down 5.9%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 289,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 267,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

