BBSCoin (BBS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $258.00

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One BBSCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BBSCoin has traded 84.4% higher against the US dollar. BBSCoin has a market cap of $83,044.33 and approximately $258.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BBSCoin Coin Profile

BBSCoin is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 107,638,982,972 coins and its circulating supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. The official website for BBSCoin is bbscoin.xyz . BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BBSCoin

