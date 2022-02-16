Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 33,790 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1,351.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $183.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.18 and its 200-day moving average is $219.64. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.37 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.15.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

