Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 59,760 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2,261.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,760 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.73 and a fifty-two week high of $109.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

