Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 62,438 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 700.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,438 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

NYSE:CNI opened at $125.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

