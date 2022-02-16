Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,761 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 219,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

