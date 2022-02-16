Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

