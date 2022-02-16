Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.