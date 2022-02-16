Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.7% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,346 shares of company stock worth $15,112,776 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $673.38 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $763.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $796.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.88.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

