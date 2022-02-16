Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.