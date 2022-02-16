Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $217.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

