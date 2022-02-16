Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,818,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,828,000 after purchasing an additional 181,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,350,000 after acquiring an additional 660,280 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,400,000 after acquiring an additional 337,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,539,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,707,000 after purchasing an additional 552,028 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $132.00 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

