Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $106.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.