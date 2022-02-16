Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 48,392 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 193.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total transaction of $3,877,356.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,672 shares of company stock worth $23,220,521 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $110.93 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

