Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 61,044 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,044 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,705,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $16,141,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,525,000 after buying an additional 237,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,440,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.