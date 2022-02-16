Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 355.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after purchasing an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,729,000 after buying an additional 161,927 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $449.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.51. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

