Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Declares Dividend of GBX 12.90

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.17) per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 500 ($6.77) on Wednesday. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.99). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 467.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEZ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.20) to GBX 495 ($6.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 600 ($8.12) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 531 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.32) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 484.56 ($6.56).

In other news, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($43,182.42).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

