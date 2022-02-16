Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $1,218.90

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00216565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.28 or 0.00433501 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00061346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

