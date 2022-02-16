Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,882,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.63% of Benefitfocus worth $20,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

