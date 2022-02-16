Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 43.6% in January

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 572,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NYSE BHIL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,053. Benson Hill has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BHIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth about $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

