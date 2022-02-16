Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 5%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 62,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.
About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)
