Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 5%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 62,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.96 million and a PE ratio of -6.13.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, palladium, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and Escape Lake property and Far Lake project located in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

