BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading Up 8% Over Last 7 Days

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $31.33 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BEPRO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

