Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $854,800.66

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $854,800.66 and $122,063.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.72 or 0.07130852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00050813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,094.16 or 0.99922752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00052867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

