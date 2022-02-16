Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires 125,000 Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 332,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

