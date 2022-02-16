Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,234,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 is based in PALO ALTO, Calif.

