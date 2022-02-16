Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 139,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSTB. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 952,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 367,991 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 775,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 527,677 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 495,029 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 573,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 418,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $5,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTB opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

