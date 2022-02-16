Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 151,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 4.10% of Roth CH Acquisition IV as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,567,000.

Shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

