Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 190,970 Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 190,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $162,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 105.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.76. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

