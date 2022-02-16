Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 362,986 Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 362,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Agrico Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RICO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RICO opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

