Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys 133,982 Shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) by 239.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,982 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.22% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $12,219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $7,849,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $5,743,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $4,354,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $4,165,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPVI opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

