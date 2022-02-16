Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Bridgetown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTWN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 1,426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,757,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,593 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,048,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 898,803 shares during the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter worth $7,125,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 576,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter worth $4,040,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Shares of BTWN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.