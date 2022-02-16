Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 151,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.4% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 825,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 363.6% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 105.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 488,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 25.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 353,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 27.3% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVFB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

