Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,681 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 74,348 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 221,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,504,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

