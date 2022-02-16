Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTIQ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 174.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 137,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQ stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.