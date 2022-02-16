Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Trebia Acquisition worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $515,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $497,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $4,573,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,149,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREB opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $11.54.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREB. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

