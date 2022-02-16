Beryl Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ)

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) by 496.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 692.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,409 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 359.4% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATAQ opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. Altimar Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

