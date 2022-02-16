Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 285,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition alerts:

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.